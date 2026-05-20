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YoGlow

YoGlow

Ages 18 and up
(Ages 14 and up may attend with an adult guardian)
Friday, June 5
9:00 – 10:00 p.m.
Forest Field Park
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.

Ommmmm … Method Yoga Studio owner and instructor Megan Lees will lead this outdoor yoga class in the peaceful park setting. We will provide glow bracelets for all participants to wear!

This yoga class is for all levels and will include a warm-up, breathwork, standing poses, flowing poses and end with relaxation. Please bring your yoga mat and water. Dress comfortably.

Forest Field Park
10:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/
Forest Field Park
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.
Centerville, Ohio 45459
937-433-5155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/