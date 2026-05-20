Ages 18 and up

(Ages 14 and up may attend with an adult guardian)

Friday, June 5

9:00 – 10:00 p.m.

Forest Field Park

2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.

Ommmmm … Method Yoga Studio owner and instructor Megan Lees will lead this outdoor yoga class in the peaceful park setting. We will provide glow bracelets for all participants to wear!

This yoga class is for all levels and will include a warm-up, breathwork, standing poses, flowing poses and end with relaxation. Please bring your yoga mat and water. Dress comfortably.