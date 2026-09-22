Yellow Springs Zombie Walk
Yellow Springs Zombie Walk
YSZW is back from the dead and ready to fundraise for the Feminist Health Fund and collect non-perishable items for the food pantry. Live music from 3-9, zombie face painting, vendors, food trucks, games for kiddos, costume contests ending with the zombie walk through town. We ask for a $5 donation and an item for the food pantry to participate 🧟♀️
John Bryan Community Cetner Lawn
Suggested donation of $5 per person and an item for the food pantry
03:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Yellow Springs Zombie Walk
yszwalk@gmail.com