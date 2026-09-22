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Yellow Springs Zombie Walk

Yellow Springs Zombie Walk

YSZW is back from the dead and ready to fundraise for the Feminist Health Fund and collect non-perishable items for the food pantry. Live music from 3-9, zombie face painting, vendors, food trucks, games for kiddos, costume contests ending with the zombie walk through town. We ask for a $5 donation and an item for the food pantry to participate 🧟‍♀️

John Bryan Community Cetner Lawn
Suggested donation of $5 per person and an item for the food pantry
03:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Yellow Springs Zombie Walk
yszwalk@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/1d4Ls8Apyt/?mibextid=wwXIfr
John Bryan Community Cetner Lawn
100 Dayton Street
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
yspride.com