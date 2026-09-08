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Yellow Springs Porchfest

Yellow Springs Porchfest

Yellow Springs Porchfest is a free, neighbor-driven day celebrating music and community on 9/19/26 presented by the Yellow Springs Arts Council. More information at: https://www.ysporchfest.com

LINEUP:
12 - 1pm

  • 136 W North College St…....Strings Attached Band; acoustic folk/rock
  • 218 Dayton St.......................Willy and Deb; originals/popular covers
  • 335 W. Center College St…..The Rong Brothers; porch punk
  • 410 S. Stafford St..................Yellow Springs Strings; classical
  • Crome Yellow Springs...........Novel Vibrations; alternative pop/rock
  • Lark Overland .......................Toxic Nobility; pop/punk rock.
  • Peach’s Grill...........................Possum Creek Ramblers; contemp. bluegrass.
  • Rose & Sal Vintage Shop…...The Figureheads of Dayton; original roots/rock’roll
  • WYSO ...................................Kid Bigfoot; folk rock
  • Ye Olde Trail Tavern ..............Sacred Hobo; live looping/acoustic

1 - 2pm

  • 135 E. Davis St.....................The Gage Thomas Band; jam band/blues/rock/jazz
  • 149 E. Limestone St..............Limestone Hot 4; jazz
  • 319 W. Davis St.....................K. Carter; hip hop
  • 330 Dayton St........................Tom Clevenger; singer-songwriter
  • 422 N. High St.......................Tracy Perkins & the Percolation; alternative
  • Corner Cone .........................Bob Lucas; old time Americana
  • Electroshield .........................Ready Shet Go; singer-songwriter/folk/indie
  • 511 S High St.........................The Hitchhikers Celtic Band; traditional Irish

2 - 3pm

  • 137 W Davis St......................Rude Scholar; alternative/indie rock
  • 150 E Limestone St...............T. Kao; indie/bossa nova/dance/Americana
  • 214 E Whiteman St...............Alec Snead; folk rock/singer-songwriter
  • 218 Dayton St.......................Whiskey Brisket; ska
  • 335 W Center College St…..Too Pretty; hard rock
  • 315 Kingsfield Ct..................Luke Hummel; psychedelic/folk
  • 521 Lincoln Ct......................4 String Fun; ukulele blues, jazz, pop & folk
  • Lark Overland......................Whatev'r; folk rock/rock
  • MAZU ..................................Rachel Litteral; bluesy soul rock
  • Trail Town Brewing ...............Pinehouse; psychedelic Americana

3 - 4pm

  • 125 W Whiteman St.............Momtime; retro pop rock
  • 128 W North College St…....Arbitrarium; indie folk
  • 149 E Limestone St...............Rob Heiliger; singer/songwriter
  • 332 Phillips St.......................Catsteel; country-folk
  • 409 Fairfield Pike.................The GSMO Band; psychedelic folk rock
  • 511 S High St.......................Drew Eberly; indie folk
  • 580 W Limestone St.............Trey Posey; hip hop
  • Peach’s Grill ........................Never Try; indie rock/pop punk/alt
  • Ye Olde Trail Tavern ............Mike & Jackie; folk/rock/blues/country
  • YS Community Library..........Sycamore Winds; light classical

4 - 5pm

  • 120 E Limestone St...............Mark Babb; acoustic fingerstyle blues
  • 214 E Whiteman St...............Diebold/Miller/Westhof; creative rock/indie
  • 246 N High St........................JFX316; electronic
  • 319 S. Stafford St................. Scuzzy Wayne; psychedelic powerpop
  • 336 Phillips St........................Don Fulton; acoustic roots/Americana
  • 380 W North College St.........WAHFU; groove rock
  • 401 Pleasant St....................Heartstrings; acoustic/folk/celtic
  • 604 Phillips St........................The Slapping Sheilas; alternative rock
  • Corner Cone..........................The Wrong Elevator Band; pop/folk/rock/blues

5 - 6pm

  • 125 W Whiteman St................Luhara Chanwasi; alternative rock
  • 144 W Center College St….....Blue J; acoustic/piano classical
  • 202 Fairfield Pike.....................The Walrus and the Carpenter; indie/rock
  • 330 Dayton Street....................Clam Jam '99; indie pop rock
  • 332 Phillips St..........................JazzMuse; jazz/latin/bossa nova
  • 580 W Limestone St................Birdeye; Americana
  • Rose & Sal Vintage Shop…....Gary Williams & Westside Players; blues/soul
  • YS Arts Council Gallery...........Rusted River; acoustic/Americana/modern folk
  • Yellow Springs Brewery...........Red Cap Society; punk/stoner metal

6 - 7pm

  • 120 E. Limestone St...............The Captain's Daughter; Celtic folk; early music
  • 214 E. Whiteman St...............Little Miami; river music
  • 319 S. Stafford St..................Mike Bankhead; indie rock
  • 336 Phillips St.......................Mark Co.; folk soul rock vibe
  • 401 Pleasant St....................Corndrinkers; old-time string band
  • 604 Phillips St........................Doctor Meat; hard rock/metal
  • 640 W. Limestone St..............Resonant Echo; rock/metal
  • Emerge, 116 E. N. College.....Devil’s Backbone; blues/bluegrass/funk
  • WYSO.....................................Tronee Threat; hip hop

7 - 8pm

  • 128 W North College St……..Jackie Treehorn 5; rock and roll
  • 144 W Center College St.......River City Roustabout; folk/Americana
  • 318 Phillips St........................Will C.; acoustic original soul
  • 319 W Davis St......................Dawn Cooksey; singer songwriter
  • 422 N High St .......................Old Possums' Menagerie; acoustic fiddle
  • 440 Green St.........................The Electric Beige; psych rock/art-pop
  • 521 Lincoln Ct........................Novena; folk/rock/blues/country/indie
  • MAZU ....................................Maria, etc; alternative folk
  • Trail Town Brewing..................Nasty Bingo; folkadelic
Village of Yellow Springs
Free
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Village of Yellow Springs
ysporchfest@gmail.com
http://ysporchfest.com