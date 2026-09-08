Yellow Springs Porchfest is a free, neighbor-driven day celebrating music and community on 9/19/26 presented by the Yellow Springs Arts Council. More information at: https://www.ysporchfest.com

LINEUP:

12 - 1pm



136 W North College St…....Strings Attached Band; acoustic folk/rock

218 Dayton St.......................Willy and Deb; originals/popular covers

335 W. Center College St…..The Rong Brothers; porch punk

410 S. Stafford St..................Yellow Springs Strings; classical

Crome Yellow Springs...........Novel Vibrations; alternative pop/rock

Lark Overland .......................Toxic Nobility; pop/punk rock.

Peach’s Grill...........................Possum Creek Ramblers; contemp. bluegrass.

Rose & Sal Vintage Shop…...The Figureheads of Dayton; original roots/rock’roll

WYSO ...................................Kid Bigfoot; folk rock

Ye Olde Trail Tavern ..............Sacred Hobo; live looping/acoustic

1 - 2pm



135 E. Davis St.....................The Gage Thomas Band; jam band/blues/rock/jazz

149 E. Limestone St..............Limestone Hot 4; jazz

319 W. Davis St.....................K. Carter; hip hop

330 Dayton St........................Tom Clevenger; singer-songwriter

422 N. High St.......................Tracy Perkins & the Percolation; alternative

Corner Cone .........................Bob Lucas; old time Americana

Electroshield .........................Ready Shet Go; singer-songwriter/folk/indie

511 S High St.........................The Hitchhikers Celtic Band; traditional Irish

2 - 3pm

137 W Davis St......................Rude Scholar; alternative/indie rock

150 E Limestone St...............T. Kao; indie/bossa nova/dance/Americana

214 E Whiteman St...............Alec Snead; folk rock/singer-songwriter

218 Dayton St.......................Whiskey Brisket; ska

335 W Center College St…..Too Pretty; hard rock

315 Kingsfield Ct..................Luke Hummel; psychedelic/folk

521 Lincoln Ct......................4 String Fun; ukulele blues, jazz, pop & folk

Lark Overland......................Whatev'r; folk rock/rock

MAZU ..................................Rachel Litteral; bluesy soul rock

Trail Town Brewing ...............Pinehouse; psychedelic Americana

3 - 4pm

125 W Whiteman St.............Momtime; retro pop rock

128 W North College St…....Arbitrarium; indie folk

149 E Limestone St...............Rob Heiliger; singer/songwriter

332 Phillips St.......................Catsteel; country-folk

409 Fairfield Pike.................The GSMO Band; psychedelic folk rock

511 S High St.......................Drew Eberly; indie folk

580 W Limestone St.............Trey Posey; hip hop

Peach’s Grill ........................Never Try; indie rock/pop punk/alt

Ye Olde Trail Tavern ............Mike & Jackie; folk/rock/blues/country

YS Community Library..........Sycamore Winds; light classical

4 - 5pm

120 E Limestone St...............Mark Babb; acoustic fingerstyle blues

214 E Whiteman St...............Diebold/Miller/Westhof; creative rock/indie

246 N High St........................JFX316; electronic

319 S. Stafford St................. Scuzzy Wayne; psychedelic powerpop

336 Phillips St........................Don Fulton; acoustic roots/Americana

380 W North College St.........WAHFU; groove rock

401 Pleasant St....................Heartstrings; acoustic/folk/celtic

604 Phillips St........................The Slapping Sheilas; alternative rock

Corner Cone..........................The Wrong Elevator Band; pop/folk/rock/blues

5 - 6pm



125 W Whiteman St................Luhara Chanwasi; alternative rock

144 W Center College St….....Blue J; acoustic/piano classical

202 Fairfield Pike.....................The Walrus and the Carpenter; indie/rock

330 Dayton Street....................Clam Jam '99; indie pop rock

332 Phillips St..........................JazzMuse; jazz/latin/bossa nova

580 W Limestone St................Birdeye; Americana

Rose & Sal Vintage Shop…....Gary Williams & Westside Players; blues/soul

YS Arts Council Gallery...........Rusted River; acoustic/Americana/modern folk

Yellow Springs Brewery...........Red Cap Society; punk/stoner metal

6 - 7pm



120 E. Limestone St...............The Captain's Daughter; Celtic folk; early music

214 E. Whiteman St...............Little Miami; river music

319 S. Stafford St..................Mike Bankhead; indie rock

336 Phillips St.......................Mark Co.; folk soul rock vibe

401 Pleasant St....................Corndrinkers; old-time string band

604 Phillips St........................Doctor Meat; hard rock/metal

640 W. Limestone St..............Resonant Echo; rock/metal

Emerge, 116 E. N. College.....Devil’s Backbone; blues/bluegrass/funk

WYSO.....................................Tronee Threat; hip hop

7 - 8pm

