Yellow Springs Porchfest
Yellow Springs Porchfest
Yellow Springs Porchfest is a free, neighbor-driven day celebrating music and community on 9/19/26 presented by the Yellow Springs Arts Council. More information at: https://www.ysporchfest.com
LINEUP:
12 - 1pm
- 136 W North College St…....Strings Attached Band; acoustic folk/rock
- 218 Dayton St.......................Willy and Deb; originals/popular covers
- 335 W. Center College St…..The Rong Brothers; porch punk
- 410 S. Stafford St..................Yellow Springs Strings; classical
- Crome Yellow Springs...........Novel Vibrations; alternative pop/rock
- Lark Overland .......................Toxic Nobility; pop/punk rock.
- Peach’s Grill...........................Possum Creek Ramblers; contemp. bluegrass.
- Rose & Sal Vintage Shop…...The Figureheads of Dayton; original roots/rock’roll
- WYSO ...................................Kid Bigfoot; folk rock
- Ye Olde Trail Tavern ..............Sacred Hobo; live looping/acoustic
1 - 2pm
- 135 E. Davis St.....................The Gage Thomas Band; jam band/blues/rock/jazz
- 149 E. Limestone St..............Limestone Hot 4; jazz
- 319 W. Davis St.....................K. Carter; hip hop
- 330 Dayton St........................Tom Clevenger; singer-songwriter
- 422 N. High St.......................Tracy Perkins & the Percolation; alternative
- Corner Cone .........................Bob Lucas; old time Americana
- Electroshield .........................Ready Shet Go; singer-songwriter/folk/indie
- 511 S High St.........................The Hitchhikers Celtic Band; traditional Irish
2 - 3pm
- 137 W Davis St......................Rude Scholar; alternative/indie rock
- 150 E Limestone St...............T. Kao; indie/bossa nova/dance/Americana
- 214 E Whiteman St...............Alec Snead; folk rock/singer-songwriter
- 218 Dayton St.......................Whiskey Brisket; ska
- 335 W Center College St…..Too Pretty; hard rock
- 315 Kingsfield Ct..................Luke Hummel; psychedelic/folk
- 521 Lincoln Ct......................4 String Fun; ukulele blues, jazz, pop & folk
- Lark Overland......................Whatev'r; folk rock/rock
- MAZU ..................................Rachel Litteral; bluesy soul rock
- Trail Town Brewing ...............Pinehouse; psychedelic Americana
3 - 4pm
- 125 W Whiteman St.............Momtime; retro pop rock
- 128 W North College St…....Arbitrarium; indie folk
- 149 E Limestone St...............Rob Heiliger; singer/songwriter
- 332 Phillips St.......................Catsteel; country-folk
- 409 Fairfield Pike.................The GSMO Band; psychedelic folk rock
- 511 S High St.......................Drew Eberly; indie folk
- 580 W Limestone St.............Trey Posey; hip hop
- Peach’s Grill ........................Never Try; indie rock/pop punk/alt
- Ye Olde Trail Tavern ............Mike & Jackie; folk/rock/blues/country
- YS Community Library..........Sycamore Winds; light classical
4 - 5pm
- 120 E Limestone St...............Mark Babb; acoustic fingerstyle blues
- 214 E Whiteman St...............Diebold/Miller/Westhof; creative rock/indie
- 246 N High St........................JFX316; electronic
- 319 S. Stafford St................. Scuzzy Wayne; psychedelic powerpop
- 336 Phillips St........................Don Fulton; acoustic roots/Americana
- 380 W North College St.........WAHFU; groove rock
- 401 Pleasant St....................Heartstrings; acoustic/folk/celtic
- 604 Phillips St........................The Slapping Sheilas; alternative rock
- Corner Cone..........................The Wrong Elevator Band; pop/folk/rock/blues
5 - 6pm
- 125 W Whiteman St................Luhara Chanwasi; alternative rock
- 144 W Center College St….....Blue J; acoustic/piano classical
- 202 Fairfield Pike.....................The Walrus and the Carpenter; indie/rock
- 330 Dayton Street....................Clam Jam '99; indie pop rock
- 332 Phillips St..........................JazzMuse; jazz/latin/bossa nova
- 580 W Limestone St................Birdeye; Americana
- Rose & Sal Vintage Shop…....Gary Williams & Westside Players; blues/soul
- YS Arts Council Gallery...........Rusted River; acoustic/Americana/modern folk
- Yellow Springs Brewery...........Red Cap Society; punk/stoner metal
6 - 7pm
- 120 E. Limestone St...............The Captain's Daughter; Celtic folk; early music
- 214 E. Whiteman St...............Little Miami; river music
- 319 S. Stafford St..................Mike Bankhead; indie rock
- 336 Phillips St.......................Mark Co.; folk soul rock vibe
- 401 Pleasant St....................Corndrinkers; old-time string band
- 604 Phillips St........................Doctor Meat; hard rock/metal
- 640 W. Limestone St..............Resonant Echo; rock/metal
- Emerge, 116 E. N. College.....Devil’s Backbone; blues/bluegrass/funk
- WYSO.....................................Tronee Threat; hip hop
7 - 8pm
- 128 W North College St……..Jackie Treehorn 5; rock and roll
- 144 W Center College St.......River City Roustabout; folk/Americana
- 318 Phillips St........................Will C.; acoustic original soul
- 319 W Davis St......................Dawn Cooksey; singer songwriter
- 422 N High St .......................Old Possums' Menagerie; acoustic fiddle
- 440 Green St.........................The Electric Beige; psych rock/art-pop
- 521 Lincoln Ct........................Novena; folk/rock/blues/country/indie
- MAZU ....................................Maria, etc; alternative folk
- Trail Town Brewing..................Nasty Bingo; folkadelic
Village of Yellow Springs
Free
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026