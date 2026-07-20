Wright Wride 2026 - Dayton Cycling Club

We would like to invite you to join a 55-year tradition of celebrating the Wright brother's contribution to cycling in the 2026 Wright Wride! This August 23rd the wride begins and ends at John Bryan State Park. Come wride through Green and Clark Counties. Enjoy beautiful flat to rolling countryside with routes of 25, 50, 75 and 100 miles. There will be SAG support as well as lite mechanical support at each rest stop. Enjoy lunch and several rest stops with plenty of fruit, drinks and snacks. If you have attended in the past, then you know that these wrides are well attended and well supported. We will accept registration on the day of the race at $50 but would encourage wriders to save $15 by joining the club and/or registering prior to the August 20 deadline. Helmets are required for all wriders! Printed maps and cue sheets will be provided. We encourage the use of Ride With GPS on your mobile device.