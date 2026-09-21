Woodland Arboretum Tree Tour

With over 3000 trees and 165 native species, Woodland Cemetery is accredited as a Level II Arboretum. We have 25 species of Oak trees and have 10 current or former State Champion Trees. Join tour guide Kay Linden as he gives you an enlightening tour of the Arboretum at Woodland Cemetery.

Meet at the Eichelberger Plaza at the main gates of the cemetery. Parking is available inside the gates. Please wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a water bottle if needed. Tours will launch rain or shine, except in the event of thunder or lightning.

All tours require a reservation and there is a suggested $5 donation. All donations support the Woodland Arboretum Foundation which focuses on the restoration, preservation, horticultural and educational projects needed to keep Woodland a cultural resource for Dayton and Ohio.

