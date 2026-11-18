Winter Watercolor Painting
Winter Watercolor Painting
Join our experienced instructor, Bonnie Kuntz, and learn how to paint a spectacular winter scene with different watercolor techniques. All materials are provided; just bring your enthusiasm (or curiosity) to discover the joys of watercolor painting and take home your creation! Registration is required.
Moraine Civic Center
3
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 9 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The City of Moraine Parks and Recreation
9375351097
tseitz@moraineoh.org
Moraine Civic Center
3050 Kreitzer RdMoraine, Ohio 45439
(937)535-1096
Kstricker@moraineohio.gov