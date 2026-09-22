Winter Solstice Candlelight Yoga

Join us for a special 2-hour yoga class to celebrate the Winter Solstice. The Winter Solstice marks the darkest point of the Sun's yearly journey. At this climax point, we experience the longest night and the shortest day of the year. Leading up to this point, the darkness has been growing ever longer, the Earth slumbering deeper and deeper, urging us to turn within for a time of introspection, restoration, and hibernation. With the coming of the sunrise following this longest night, we celebrate the return of the Sun, the return of the Light, as the daylight begins to grow longer again. Taking an introspective look at the seasonal energies at work, this class will create space for a reflective pause at this time between times, honoring the transitions and changes in the seasons and in our lives, and allowing a chance to align with this seasonal flow.

This class will incorporate gentle movement as well as restorative resting postures. Candlelight, aromatherapy with essential oils from The Aromatherapy Sanctuary, and Sanskrit mantra chant will be utilized to help us align with seasonal energy and create an introspective, restorative setting. Modifications and plenty of options make this class suitable for all levels, including beginners.

