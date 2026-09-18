When The Spirit Moves... - DCDC performance

WHEN THE SPIRIT MOVES… is an evening of gospel music and liturgical dance celebrating the African American tradition of spirituality, community, and connection to the divine.

This intimate and powerful program has deep resonance with Dayton’s faith communities and speaks directly to the spiritual dimension of DCDC’s identity as a company rooted in the Black experience. An evening of President and CEO Debbie Blunden-Diggs’ most beloved styles of dance, WHEN THE SPIRIT MOVES… reconnects movement to worship in a space designed for gathering.