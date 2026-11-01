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Weavers Guild of Miami Valley November Meeting

Weavers Guild of Miami Valley November Meeting

The November meeting of the WGMV will feature a presentation on tapestry weaving by R. Darden Bradshaw, Associate Professor of Art and Education at the University of Dayton. She is also the Assistant Chair of the Department of Visual and Performing Arts. She works as a contemporary artist, working in mixed media and textiles. Tuesday, November 10 at 7:00 PM in the upstairs meeting room at the John Bryan Center. Everyone is welcome to join us.

John Bryan Community Center, Rooms A&B
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Weavers Guild of Miami Valley
9377679487
diananel@gmail.com
wgmv.org

Artist Group Info

R. Darden Bradshaw
diananel@gmail.com
John Bryan Community Center, Rooms A&B
100 Dayton Street
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
(937) 767-7202
https://www.yso.com