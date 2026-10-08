© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Walmart Wellness Event -- October 17

Walmart Wellness Event -- October 17

Walmart Wellness Event – Oct. 17

WHAT: Walmart will host a free community Wellness Event on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating Walmart locations. Customers can stop by for health screenings, low-cost immunizations and connect with Walmart pharmacists about their health and wellness needs. The event also includes no-cost flu shots with most insurance; restrictions apply.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 17 | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
WHERE: All Walmart Pharmacy Locations
COST: Free to attend

Registration: No appointment necessary.
Website: Walmart.com/wellnesshub

Walmart Pharmacies
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Walmart Pharmacies
All Area Walmart Pharmacy Locations
,
Walmart.com/wellnesshub