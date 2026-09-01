Walk to End Alzheimer's - Miami Valley Chapter
Walk to End Alzheimer's - Miami Valley Chapter
Now is the time to get out, get moving and join the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®, the world’s largest fundraiser to fight the disease. With new treatments emerging in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, now is the time for hope. Now is the time for action.
Help us keep the momentum going in your community. Register today and be the first to know about Walk in your area.
Various Locations
09:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter
937-610-7011
helkinslopez@alz.org
Various Locations