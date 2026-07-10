Country music’s biggest voices are headed to West Chester!

The Voices of America Country Music Fest returns to Voice of America MetroPark Aug. 6–9, 2026, for four days of unforgettable live music, food, fun, and festival energy in the heart of Southwest Ohio. Now in its 4th year, the festival is expected to welcome more than 100,000 fans and will feature country artists Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Brad Paisley, and more.

Set on the historic grounds of the former Voice of America Bethany Relay Station, this one-of-a-kind festival brings together country music’s biggest stars and fans for a celebration of music, history, and American spirit. Don’t miss one of Ohio’s biggest country music weekends!

