All ages

A fall family favorite! Explore a lineup of awesome trucks and community vehicles while collecting treats and giveaways along the way. Climb aboard, honk a fire truck horn, shift tractor gears, push buttons in law enforcement vehicles, and discover how these big machines work up close. Costumes for all are encouraged!

Kona Ice and Travelin' Toms Coffee Truck refreshments will be available for purchase, weather permitting.

Registration is not required, however registered participants will receive a cancellation email in the event of inclement weather. Please note: allergens will be present in some giveaways.

If you have a unique vehicle you are interested in bringing to Truck or Treat to park and hand out treats, please email Jake Hensel at JHensel@cwpd.org for information. Please note: all vehicle requests must be approved in advance.