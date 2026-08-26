The Italian Fall Festa returns to Bella Villa Hall & Grounds in Kettering, Ohio, September 11–13, celebrating 49 Years of Italian Tradition. Hosted by the John Pirelli Lodge #1633 of the Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America, the festival features Italian food prepared by lodge members and volunteers, live entertainment by Ray Massa, Aaron Caruso, and Happy Days, bocce, the Heritage Booth, Italian merchandise, and the popular Friday Lunch-to-Go. Sunday's festivities begin with the Meatball Madness 5K Run/Walk. Admission is free, with free parking and shuttle service from Reynolds & Reynolds. Visit www.italianfallfesta.com for complete details.

Festival Hours

• Friday, September 11: 6:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

• Saturday, September 12: 12:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m.

• Sunday, September 13: 12:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m.