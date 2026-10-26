Join us at Joui Wine for The Critical Sip, an event full of curated board games, new friends, friendly competition, and great drinks. Whether you're a seasoned strategist or a total beginner, our resident game lover and host, Sean Mitchell, will teach you the ropes. Just show up ready to play!

For our next Critical Sip, we'll explore another lineup of fantastic group games for all experience levels. This one is going to be high energy, with all attendees engaging as a group instead of braking into multiple groups at different tables.

Your $15 ticket includes:

* A welcome wine, beer, or nonalcoholic option

* Access to a curated selection of games

* The legendary Sean Mitchell as your guide to learning and playing

The bar and kitchen will be open all day for additional purchases.

Advance ticket purchase helps us plan the games, so grab your spot and get ready to roll. We can't wait to play!