The City Mercantile | Christmas Market

Join us for our largest event of the year! Christmas cheer will fill the air of our market as we celebrate the season with live music, delicious fair foods and the best shopping around. Shop 100+ vendors with handmade seasonal decor, amazing gift ideas, one-of-a-kind finds, local brands and more!

The weekend holds fun for all ages with a petting zoo and Santa on Saturday, VIP early buying shopping for the grown-ups on Friday, free DIY stations, our signature swag bags and an amazing line-up of food and entertainment. You won’t want to miss it!

Advance tickets are discounted but admission is available at the gate all weekend long. See website for full details!

https://thecitymercantile.com

