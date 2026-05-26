© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Big Dink: A Summer Court Social

The Big Dink: A Summer Court Social

The Centerville-Washington Park District and Foundation for Centerville-Washington Parks are teaming up for an evening of dinks, drinks, and big designs (drinks are non-alcoholic). We have six courts that have served the community well, but it’s time for a refresh. We are planning a court resurfacing and plan to add the shade and seating you’ve been asking for!

Stop by the Park District tent to review the NEW concept plan and provide your feedback. The Foundation for Centerville-Washington Parks has exciting donation opportunities available to support the permanent shade and seating. Help make your mark on this popular park amenity.

If you’re a newcomer to pickleball, we will have a pickleball ambassador onsite to give introductory skills instruction. And for seasoned players, jump on the courts for some open play.

Activity Center Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/
Activity Center Park
221 N. Main St.
Centerville, Ohio 45459
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/