The Big Dink: A Summer Court Social

The Centerville-Washington Park District and Foundation for Centerville-Washington Parks are teaming up for an evening of dinks, drinks, and big designs (drinks are non-alcoholic). We have six courts that have served the community well, but it’s time for a refresh. We are planning a court resurfacing and plan to add the shade and seating you’ve been asking for!

Stop by the Park District tent to review the NEW concept plan and provide your feedback. The Foundation for Centerville-Washington Parks has exciting donation opportunities available to support the permanent shade and seating. Help make your mark on this popular park amenity.

If you’re a newcomer to pickleball, we will have a pickleball ambassador onsite to give introductory skills instruction. And for seasoned players, jump on the courts for some open play.