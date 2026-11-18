Tape Resist Holiday Tree Art
Tape Resist Holiday Tree Art
Come learn some new painting techniques with us during this holiday season! We will be using the art of tape resist to create a unique geometric effect holiday tree decor piece to take home. This is open to all levels of skill and deceptively easy! Registration is required; this is not a drop-off program.
Moraine Civic Center
3
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Moraine Civic Center
3050 Kreitzer RdMoraine, Ohio 45439
(937)535-1096
Kstricker@moraineohio.gov