Symphony of Illusions with Michael Grandinetti

Magic and music collide this Halloween when illusionist Michael Grandinetti joins the Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra for Symphony of Illusions, an interactive afternoon of magic and music for the entire family, on Saturday, October 31 at 3 PM at the Dayton Masonic Center.

Watch extraordinary illusions unfold on stage, set to live orchestral music from Harry Potter, Star Wars, E.T. and more. And don't expect to just sit back: at Michael's shows, the audience becomes part of the magic.

Michael has starred on NBC's "The World's Most Dangerous Magic II" and The CW's "Masters of Illusion." He has performed with symphony orchestras and Oscar-winning composers, at NFL and NBA halftime shows, and even at The White House. Entertainment Weekly calls him "a great magician," and Forbes named him "a top modern magician."

Kids (and kids at heart) are welcome to come in costume. The show runs just under two hours, so you'll be home in plenty of time for trick-or-treating!

Ticket pricing is all-inclusive, with no hidden fees at checkout. Students (K–12 and college) are $15, and children 6 and under are free, though a ticket is still required. Get tickets at mvso.org or call 937-530-0515.

Accessible seating: wheelchair spaces with companion seats are available on the floor and in the orchestra. Call 937-530-0515 and we'll help you find the best seats for your entire group.

Tip: the box office opens at 2 PM and theater doors open at 2:30 PM. Park in the lot behind the building, directly off Belmonte Park N.