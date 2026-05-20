Sunday Sundaes: Americana Kick Off

All ages

Sunday, June 28

2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Bill Yeck Park, Smith House Entrance

2230 E. Centerville Station Rd.

Kick off red, white and blue week with a free sundae at the Smith House! Enjoy a relaxing summer afternoon with refreshments, yard games and themed crafts.

This event is weather-dependent; please check cwpd.org for weather updates.

Registration is requested, but not required. Registered participants will receive a cancellation email if necessary due to weather.

