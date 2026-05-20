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Sunday Sundaes: Americana Kick Off

Sunday Sundaes: Americana Kick Off

All ages
Sunday, June 28
2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House Entrance
2230 E. Centerville Station Rd.

Kick off red, white and blue week with a free sundae at the Smith House! Enjoy a relaxing summer afternoon with refreshments, yard games and themed crafts.

This event is weather-dependent; please check cwpd.org for weather updates.

Registration is requested, but not required. Registered participants will receive a cancellation email if necessary due to weather.

Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

https://cwpd.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=5394
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.
Centerville, Ohio 45458
937-433-5155
ljeannet@cwpd.org
www.cwpd.org