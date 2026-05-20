Sunday Sundaes: Americana Kick Off
Sunday Sundaes: Americana Kick Off
All ages
Sunday, June 28
2:00 – 4:00 p.m.
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House Entrance
2230 E. Centerville Station Rd.
Kick off red, white and blue week with a free sundae at the Smith House! Enjoy a relaxing summer afternoon with refreshments, yard games and themed crafts.
This event is weather-dependent; please check cwpd.org for weather updates.
Registration is requested, but not required. Registered participants will receive a cancellation email if necessary due to weather.
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Artist Group Info
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.Centerville, Ohio 45458
937-433-5155
ljeannet@cwpd.org