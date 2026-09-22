Stomping Freedom with post-screening discussion

Synopsis

"Stomping Freedom" is a political thriller that recounts the tension between Shawnee villagers and American settlers during the American Revolution in 1778. The story begins at Caesar Creek, when an interpreter for the Shawnee tribe Caesar receives a letter with news he's charged with delivering to Shawnee war chief Weyapiersenwah, also known as Blue Jacket. - Following the film, there will be a panel discussion featuring citizens from the Shawnee Tribe and descendants of Tecumseh.

Genre

Political Thriller, History

Director

Kane Stratton

