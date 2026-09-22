© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stomping Freedom with post-screening discussion

Stomping Freedom with post-screening discussion

Synopsis

"Stomping Freedom" is a political thriller that recounts the tension between Shawnee villagers and American settlers during the American Revolution in 1778. The story begins at Caesar Creek, when an interpreter for the Shawnee tribe Caesar receives a letter with news he's charged with delivering to Shawnee war chief Weyapiersenwah, also known as Blue Jacket. - Following the film, there will be a panel discussion featuring citizens from the Shawnee Tribe and descendants of Tecumseh.

Genre

Political Thriller, History

Director

Kane Stratton

Little Art Theatre
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Little Art Theatre
247 Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387
director@littleart.com
https://www.littleart.com