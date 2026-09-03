Springfield Civic Theatre 95th Anniversary Celebration

Springfield Civic Theatre will hold a gala celebration to mark 95 years of bringing quality theater to our community from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 8 in the Metropolis, 102 W. High St.

This 95th anniversary event will include performances of musical numbers from past productions, delicious food catered by Charlo's, and a very limited number of speeches. The event is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

Springfield Civic Theatre began in 1931 when a professional actor spoke at a women’s club meeting suggesting that the Springfield community could benefit from producing local theater. Since then, Civic has been devoted to producing entertaining and thought-provoking dramas, comedies, and musicals that give an outlet to many talented and dedicated local folks. Join us on Oct. 8 to celebrate this great legacy!

