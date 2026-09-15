Spooky Silent Disco & Costume Party!

Our biggest Dayton Silent Disco of the year is back for the sixth year annually as we host our special "Spooky Silent Disco!" on Oct 30th at The Brightside! It's a costume party!

In addition to all of your favorite Red, Green, and Blue station dance party action, we're giving away over $150 in cash prizes during our costume contest at 10:30pm! KimL will be on the green station with EDM, Sexbox on the blue station with 70s, 80s, and 90s, and John Chapel on the Red station with modern and Hip Hop, you will not want to miss this sPoOkY classic Dayton event!

HOW TO GO?

Friday, October 30, 2026

Cover starts at 8:00pm with music starting at 8:30pm on Sept 25th

Tickets are $20 presale and $25 at the doors.

"Group Tickets" - Save 20% when you bring a group of 10! (Pre-sale only)

*Discounted presale tickets end at Midnight on October 29th.

Tickets available at daytonsilentdisco.com

This show is 21+