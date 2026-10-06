Spooky Archaeology: Myth and the Science of the Past
Spooky Archaeology: Myth and the Science of the Past
This popular image of archaeology has little to do with science, yet explains why people are fascinated by the ancient past. This presentation helps us understand what archaeology is and why it matters.
Science Center Auditorium (SC 114) at The University of Dayton
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Archaeological Institute of America- Dayton Society
aiadaytonsociety@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
thesawyer4@gmail.com
Science Center Auditorium (SC 114) at The University of Dayton
450 East Stewart StDayton, Ohio 45409
aiadaytonsociety@gmail.com