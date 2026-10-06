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Spooky Archaeology: Myth and the Science of the Past

Spooky Archaeology: Myth and the Science of the Past

This popular image of archaeology has little to do with science, yet explains why people are fascinated by the ancient past. This presentation helps us understand what archaeology is and why it matters.

Science Center Auditorium (SC 114) at The University of Dayton
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Archaeological Institute of America- Dayton Society
aiadaytonsociety@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/AIA-Dayton-Society-136398143089419

Artist Group Info

thesawyer4@gmail.com
Science Center Auditorium (SC 114) at The University of Dayton
450 East Stewart St
Dayton, Ohio 45409
aiadaytonsociety@gmail.com
https://udayton.edu/map/