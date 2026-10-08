Spectra - DCDC on Concert at the Victoria Theatre

Experience DCDC as they take you on an emotional and thrilling journey through the stages of love, grief, joy, and more in their season opening concert at the Victoria Theatre. Artistic Directress Qarrianne Blayr presents 4 dance works ranging from contemporary ballet to modern tango to the Victoria, inviting audiences to engage with vibrant athletic examples of what it means to be human. The evening is propelled forward with works by Dwight Rhoden, William B. McClellan Jr., Alvin Rangel, and Blayr herself. Celebrate the moving legacy of this season with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. Come dressed in costume, your evening attire, or just as you are this festive October 31 and November 1 weekend.

Discounts available for educators, seniors, students, and military upon request from Dayton Live.

Groups of 10 or more contact Lyndsey Alyse (lyndsey@dcdc.org) for information about experience package deals.

Follow DCDC on Facebook and Instagram to keep an eye on additional fun details about this performance and opportunities to be involved with the company.