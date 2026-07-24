Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum JUBILEE

Come celebrate America 250 with historical games in the gardens! Experience the beauty of Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum on August 1st from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at our annual JUBILEE. Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County will be available to discuss the individual gardens and plant selections. Food trucks and local vendors will have items to purchase. There will be musical performances by The Hamiltons and Noah Back in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion. Fun for the whole family! Enjoy children’s activities, historical games with prizes and free snow cones!