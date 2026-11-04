Shiloh Church UCC Hosts Annual Holiday Bazaar, November 20-21

Handmade crafts, homemade pies, a country store, and a special $8 Friday dinner open to the community

DAYTON, Ohio – Shiloh Church UCC invites the community to its Holiday Bazaar on Friday, November 20, and Saturday, November 21, 2026. The event offers a chance to shop for the season, enjoy homemade treats, and support local artisans.

Visitors can browse handmade crafts and holiday decor, stock up on pies, cookies, candy, and mincemeat, and shop the country store. A café will be open both days, and raffles will be held throughout the event. Local artisans will also be on hand with their work.

On Friday evening, the church will serve a special dinner from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. The $8 meal includes baked chicken with gravy, a baked potato, green beans, a roll, dessert, and a beverage.

