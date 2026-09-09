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Ross Education Incoming Student Orientation

Ross Education Incoming Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for incoming students: We will review all the essential information to ensure a successful start, including Academic policies, Attendance requirements, Dress Code and our digital Learning Management System. You will also get a guided tour of the campus and classrooms to help you find your way around, alongside dedicated support to set up your new laptop. We look forward to sharing some fun moments together as well!

Situated near major educational and research institutions, this city plays a significant role in regional healthcare services. Its medical providers offer a wide range of specialized care and wellness programs. Fairborn is also known for its strong community spirit, recreational opportunities, and scenic trails that encourage outdoor activity. The city's focus on both health and community development makes it a thriving place to live and visit.

Ross Medical Education Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Ross Education
(866) 815-5578
rosseducationevents@gmail.com
https://rosseducation.edu
Ross Medical Education Center
4490 Brandt Pike
Dayton, Ohio 45424
https://www.rosseducation.edu