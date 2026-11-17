Break out your most outrageous holiday sweater for RollHouse Dayton’s Ugly Sweater Competition on Saturday, December 19, from 10 p.m. to midnight. Gather your friends for a festive evening at the holiday pop-up bar in Huber Heights. For participation and admission details, contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222. Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1600424474746460/