RollHouse Dayton Ugly Sweater Competition
RollHouse Dayton Ugly Sweater Competition
Break out your most outrageous holiday sweater for RollHouse Dayton’s Ugly Sweater Competition on Saturday, December 5, from 10 p.m. to midnight. Gather your friends for a festive evening at the holiday pop-up bar in Huber Heights. For participation and admission details, contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222. Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/1597817728768245/
RollHouse Dayton
10:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
RollHouse Entertainment
RollHouse Dayton
6170 Brandt PikeHuber Heights, Ohio 45424
937-233-2222