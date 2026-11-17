Join the Find the Pickle holiday event at RollHouse Dayton on Saturday, December 12, during posted business hours (11 a.m. to 1 a.m.). Visit the holiday pop-up bar at 6170 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and look for the hidden pickle. This is a free event. Contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222 for participation details. Event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2614668889036171/