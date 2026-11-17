RollHouse Dayton Find the Pickle
RollHouse Dayton Find the Pickle
Join the Find the Pickle holiday event at RollHouse Dayton on Saturday, December 12, during posted business hours (11 a.m. to 1 a.m.). Visit the holiday pop-up bar at 6170 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and look for the hidden pickle. This is a free event. Contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222 for participation details. Event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2614668889036171/
RollHouse Dayton
11:00 AM - 01:00 AM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
RollHouse Entertainment
RollHouse Dayton
6170 Brandt PikeHuber Heights, Ohio 45424
937-233-2222