RollHouse Dayton Black Friday Toy Drive
RollHouse Dayton Black Friday Toy Drive
Take part in the Black Friday Toy Drive at RollHouse Dayton on Friday, November 27, during posted business hours (noon to 1 a.m.). Stop by the holiday pop-up bar at 6170 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and help spread holiday cheer. Contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222 for accepted donation items and details. Event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1662278738616954/
RollHouse Dayton
12:00 PM - 01:00 AM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
RollHouse Entertainment
RollHouse Dayton
6170 Brandt PikeHuber Heights, Ohio 45424
937-233-2222