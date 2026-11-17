Take part in the Black Friday Toy Drive at RollHouse Dayton on Friday, November 27, during posted business hours (noon to 1 a.m.). Stop by the holiday pop-up bar at 6170 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and help spread holiday cheer. Contact RollHouse Dayton at 937-233-2222 for accepted donation items and details. Event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1662278738616954/