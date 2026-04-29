Rocky Horror Picture Show: Into the Upside Down (with live shadowcast)
Rocky Horror Picture Show: Into the Upside Down (with live shadowcast)
We’re bringing the glam, the camp, and the chaos of The Rocky Horror Picture Show crashing headfirst into the eerie, neon-lit world of Stranger Things. Join our cast as we bring a high energy and fun shadow cast show for the evening.
Fishnets. Flashlights. Time warps. Demogorgons.
It’s a late-night, dance-in-the-aisles, shout-at-the-screen kind of party.
So grab your friends, dress weird, and don’t dream it — be there.
The Upside Down is calling… and it sounds like the Time Warp.
Doors open at: 8pm
Pre-show: 9pm
Show: 10pm
- Ages 18+ unless accompanied by an adult.
- Prop bags will be $5 provided by The Dayton Affair
- The Dayton Affair will have merch for sale like stickers and buttons. Please support our cast by buying some!
Fairborn Phoenix
$15-20
09:00 PM - 11:55 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
The Dayton Affair
daytonaffairrhps@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
The Dayton Affair
daytonaffairrhps@gmail.com