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Rocky Horror Picture Show: Into the Upside Down (with live shadowcast)

Rocky Horror Picture Show: Into the Upside Down (with live shadowcast)

We’re bringing the glam, the camp, and the chaos of The Rocky Horror Picture Show crashing headfirst into the eerie, neon-lit world of Stranger Things. Join our cast as we bring a high energy and fun shadow cast show for the evening.

Fishnets. Flashlights. Time warps. Demogorgons.

It’s a late-night, dance-in-the-aisles, shout-at-the-screen kind of party.

So grab your friends, dress weird, and don’t dream it — be there.

The Upside Down is calling… and it sounds like the Time Warp.

Doors open at: 8pm
Pre-show: 9pm
Show: 10pm

- Ages 18+ unless accompanied by an adult.
- Prop bags will be $5 provided by The Dayton Affair
- The Dayton Affair will have merch for sale like stickers and buttons. Please support our cast by buying some!

Fairborn Phoenix
$15-20
09:00 PM - 11:55 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Dayton Affair
daytonaffairrhps@gmail.com
https://thedaytonaffair.com/

Artist Group Info

The Dayton Affair
daytonaffairrhps@gmail.com
https://thedaytonaffair.com/
Fairborn Phoenix
34 S. Broad St.
Fairborn, Ohio 45324
https://www.fairbornphoenix.com/