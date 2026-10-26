Q+ Romance Night

Join Swoon for an evening of celebrating and discussing our favorite Q+ romance novels.

Whether a M/M romantasy, a sapphic horror, or a historial trans protagonist, Q+ love stories in literature deserve their moment in the spotlight! Join us for an evening of sharing our favorite Q+ stories and why we love them.

This is not a discussion centered on one particular book, but a celebration of the genre as a whole. No homework required. Just bring your passion for Q+ romance, grab a drink and a snack, and settle in for a fun, lively conversation.

Swoon is a tiny, cozy space with limited seating. Entry is only guaranteed to those who RSVP.