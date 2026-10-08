Pottery & Pints Fall Fundraiser

John Bryan Community Pottery's Fall Fundraiser

at the Yellow Springs Brewery's Barrel Room, 1475 Xenia Ave, Yellow Springs

Friday October 23, from 5pm-9pm.

Support Yellow Springs nonprofit educational pottery studio, providing ceramics access to the community since 1962. This year's fundraiser is contributing to the future of our kilns, the most vital part of the pottery process... and also the must costly to maintain or replace. Our goal is to ensure that we are prepared to provide quality firing for all of our students for many years to come, and You can Help!

At the fundraiser you will find silent auction bundles from a wide range of local businesses, as well as hand made pottery donated for sale in support of the studio. A portion of pint sales contribute to our fundraiser too, so come enjoy some time with friends, shop for gifts and support local arts education.

