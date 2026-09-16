Plein Air at the Street Fair!

Join us on October 3, 2026, for a day of Plein Air (open-air) painting and an exciting street fair- complete with food trucks, vendor booths & street entertainers and music. Come join our fall festivities for a fun-filled, family-friendly day! The adult plein air requires registration for participation. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd places. The children’s plein air is free! Children will receive a free watercolor set (while supplies last) and be entered in a raffle drawing sponsored by Topsy Turvy Toys.

We will be located in the quaint downtown area in Tipp City, Ohio on Second Street (from Main to Walnut) in front of the Hotel Gallery (109 E. Main) on October 3, 2026 from 10 am – 4 pm!

• Adult Plein Air | Registration @ 9:00am | in front of the Hotel Gallery (Artists may register NOW to get the early bird discount! See our website for more information & to register!)

• Children’s Plein Air @ 10am – 2 pm | in front of Topsy Turvy Toys

• Entertainment! | Vendor Booths! | Food Trucks!

• Adult Plein Air Judging & Wet Paint Sale | 3:00

Currently, participants for the day include:

Food Trucks - What the Taco and JA's & Sweet-Umms

Musicians include: 10-12 Jerome Casinger | 12-2 Benny Bodine | 2-4 Reyna Spears

Other Entertainment: Ranger Vic (balloon clown) and Great Clips (hair painting)

Vendor Booths: Rusty Harden Art & Massage| S & S Bee Company - Honey & Hive Products | Cliffrose Keep - 3D items | Frank's Acrylic Art - art & jewelry | Ruth's Collection - Upcycling | Urban Reclaimed - hand dyed boutique clothing | Sun & Loon Garden Apothecary - locally produced skin care products with MORE to come!