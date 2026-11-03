ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED, DRIVE-THRU ONLY

Forget deck the halls! We've decked the park with dazzling lights! You'll wind your way through our Winter Wonderland, North Pole Car Show, Winter Farm, and Festive Festival, and you will end with a wave to Santa at the North Pole as you exit.

Drive through once, and you'll want to do it again…as this Christmas event is FREE.

Donations are gladly accepted at the wood house at the exit and support the program for years to come.

Be sure to make this a holiday tradition! This event is open December 1-31, 2026, from 6 pm - 9 pm.