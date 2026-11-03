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ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park

ParkLights at Caesar Ford Park

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED, DRIVE-THRU ONLY

Forget deck the halls! We've decked the park with dazzling lights! You'll wind your way through our Winter Wonderland, North Pole Car Show, Winter Farm, and Festive Festival, and you will end with a wave to Santa at the North Pole as you exit.

Drive through once, and you'll want to do it again…as this Christmas event is FREE.

Donations are gladly accepted at the wood house at the exit and support the program for years to come.

Be sure to make this a holiday tradition! This event is open December 1-31, 2026, from 6 pm - 9 pm.

Caesar Ford Park
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Greene County Parks & Trails
937-562-6440
https://www.gcparkstrails.com/
Caesar Ford Park
520 S Stringtown Rd
Xenia, Ohio 45385