WHAT:

The Ohio’s Hospice 2026 Remembrance Walk offers families and friends an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one and raise funds to support patient care and services. The top fundraising team or individual will receive an award day of the event.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

8:30 am-1 pm

Registration begins at 8:30 am. Walk starts at 10 am.

WHERE:

Ohio’s Hospice | Dayton

324 Wilmington Ave.

Dayton, OH 45420

COST:

Individual Walker: $25

Veteran or Active Military: $20

Youth Walker (12 & under): $15

Memorial Walk Sign: $20

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Net proceeds benefit Ohio’s Hospice patient care and services.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

Memorial Walk Signs – Memorialize your loved one with a memory sign. Click on the Register Online button below, and use the Purchase Now! button. Add your loved one’s name as you want it to appear. This will be displayed on a sign along the main entrance of the Hospice House during the 2026 Remembrance Walk. Deadline to order signs is Friday, October 23.

Snacks – Fruit and water provided by Trader Joe’s will be available Saturday morning for those coming to pick up T-shirts and walk the memory sign path.

Routes – 3K and 5K routes will be noted for those who may want to walk a shorter or longer distance.

T-Shirts – Only T-shirts for those who registered by October 16, 2026 are guaranteed. If you register now, T-shirts may be available but are not guaranteed. Registration for the walk will be ongoing up to the day of walk, but T-shirts cannot be guaranteed after October 16.

Awards – Awards for top individual and top team will be given out.

Parking – Additional event parking options, off campus, will be available with shuttle services to campus. Directions and parking maps will be provided.

HOW:

Online registration coming soon. For questions about the event, please contact Candis Conley at CConley@OhiosHospice.org or 937.477.4027. For sponsorship questions, please contact Jill Lewis at JELewis@OhiosHospice.org or call 937.414.3583.