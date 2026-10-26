Night School: Brandon Ragland

Night School: An intimate evening of education and conversation with expert talks. Dive into big ideas in a happy hour setting, ask questions, and connect with curious minds. Ticket includes a welcome glass of wine, beer, or non-alcoholic drink, and a lecture from an industry expert.

Session #14: Without Words- Movement as Our First Language • Brandon Ragland

What if the most powerful conversations are the ones we never speak aloud?

Join us at Joui Wine for an evening with Brandon Ragland, Artistic Director of the Dayton Ballet, as we explore the language of movement and the ways our bodies communicate what words sometimes cannot.

From the smallest gesture to the grandest leap, ballet tells stories through posture, expression, rhythm, and the space between people. But this language extends far beyond the stage. A shift in posture, a fleeting glance, an open embrace, or the instinct to pull away can shape how we understand one another every day. Together, we'll explore how movement conveys emotion, builds connection, and reveals the things we may struggle to put into words.

This isn't a dance class or a formal lecture. It's an invitation to look at the world a little differently, discover the artistry behind one of humanity's oldest forms of expression, and consider how much we're saying before we ever open our mouths. Come curious, bring your questions, and enjoy a glass of wine as we get to know the art and intention behind the movement.

Brandon Ragland is the Artistic Director of the Dayton Ballet, where he leads the artistic vision and creative direction of one of the nation's oldest regional ballet companies. Through his work, he champions the power of dance to tell meaningful stories, evoke emotion, and connect audiences through the universal language of movement.

https://daytonperformingarts.org

Please note: Joui Wine is normally closed on Tuesdays. Doors will not open until 6pm. Our kitchen will not be open, but feel free to bring a snack!

