Tecumseh Land Trust's native plant sale is back with even more plants this year! These healthy native flowers, grasses, trees, and shrubs are raised in the tri-state area. The plant catalogue will be available on our website very soon and will list varieties that will be available. Doors open promptly at 9am and will sell until noon or sold out. Very popular species will be limited to two per person. Sorry, there are no reservations or pre-sales. Please leave your furry friends at home as this is a working farm. All proceeds benefit the land trust. We accept cash, check or card.