National Dog Day!
National Dog Day!
All ages (must be 8 and up to go inside the dog park)
This year’s National Dog Day celebration is Pupchella! Make crafts, play water games, socialize with other dogs (and owners) and enjoy a dog-friendly treat spread. Please review the dog park rules before attending. All dogs must be on a leash when entering and leaving the dog park. Children must be 8+ years old to enter the off-leash area.
Oak Grove Park
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
Oak Grove Park
1790 E. Social Row Rd.Dayton, Ohio 45459
937-433-5155
mail@cwpd.org