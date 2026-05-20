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National Best Friends Day

National Best Friends Day

All ages
Saturday, June 6
10:30 a.m. – noon
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House Entrance
2230 E. Centerville Station Rd.

Kick off summer with your favorite person! Celebrate friendship with flower bouquet making, fun photo opportunities and, of course, friendship bracelets! Travelin’ Toms will be available for purchase for the last hour of the event.

Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Centerville-Washington Park District
9374335155
mail@cwpd.org
https://www.cwpd.org/

Artist Group Info

ljeannet@cwpd.org
Bill Yeck Park, Smith House
2100 E. Centerville Station Rd.
Centerville, Ohio 45458
937-433-5155
ljeannet@cwpd.org
www.cwpd.org