Movie Party in the Park: UP

All ages

The night will begin with games, crafts and activities designed to spark your imagination. We will even be joined by some real-life “Doug the Dogs”—lovable service dogs in training with 4 Paws For Ability! The movie start time will be approximately 8:45 p.m. Bring a picnic dinner and blanket, or grab a bite from What The Taco and a sweet treat from Sweet P’s Ice Pops at this special event.

This event is made possible by the generous sponsorship of the Jeff Probst Group- Keller Williams Community Partners. Be sure to stop by their event and enter their giveaways! Notice: Playground closes after dark.