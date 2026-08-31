Movie Party in the Park: How to Train Your Dragon

All ages

(Rain date: September 25)

Hear ye, hear ye! It will be a night to remember! Journey back in time for games and activities inspired by the renaissance period. From archery and "apple bobbing," to art making and stories of fantastical beasts, there will be fun for all ages! Family-friendly costumes are welcome and encouraged.

Timeless Tacos food truck and Whit's Frozen Custard will be available for purchase and sure to delight! Or you can bring a picnic-blanket dinner to enjoy.

At sunset, we will end the night with a screening of the original animated "How to Train Your Dragon." This event is made possible thanks to a generous sponsorship by Waverly Advisors.