Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam® at the Wright State University Nutter Center on November 28-29, 2026. Become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over your hometown, Dayton, for a weekend packed with stunts, smiles, and jaw-dropping skills. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air, and action-packed excitement, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!