© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Monster Jam

Monster Jam

Nothing compares to the one and only Monster Jam® at the Wright State University Nutter Center on November 28-29, 2026. Become a fan for life with an ultimate day of family fun. Get ready to cheer, scream, and be amazed as massive Monster Jam trucks and world champion drivers take over your hometown, Dayton, for a weekend packed with stunts, smiles, and jaw-dropping skills. With awesome trucks, amazing stunts, big air, and action-packed excitement, it’s the definition of fun for everyone!

Nutter Center
$17 to $77
12:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 29, 2026.
Get Tickets
Nutter Center
3640 Colonel Glen Hwy.,
Dayton, Ohio 45435
937-775-4789
https://www.jeffdunham.com/