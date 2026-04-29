Liberty High School Job Fair
Liberty High School Job Fair
Liberty High School is hosting a hiring event as we expand into a brand-new building. Join us on May 26, 2026, from 8:30–11:30 AM at 140 N. Keowee St. to explore educator and support staff opportunities, meet our team, and interview on the spot. Please pre-register by scanning the QR code. Walk-ins are welcome—just bring a printed copy of your resume!
Liberty High School
08:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Tue, 26 May 2026
Event Supported By
Liberty High School
9373501642
ryane.combs@libertyhigh.org
Artist Group Info
ryane.combs@libertyhigh.org
Liberty High School
140 N Keowee StDayton, Ohio 45402
937-701-7945
ryane.combs@libertyhigh.org