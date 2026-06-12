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Kettering Celebrates: America 250 Ohio Passport Adventure

Kettering Celebrates: America 250 Ohio Passport Adventure

Take part in a self-guided geocache-style passport adventure to explore 12 meaningful locations across Kettering, each connected to an America 250 Ohio monthly theme. Pick-up a passport at select locations to get started!

More information and passport locations are at http://www.ketteringoh.org/america-250-kettering-passport

Rosewood Arts Center
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

City of Kettering
937-296-2400
shayna.mcconville@ketteringoh.org
http://www.ketteringoh.org/america-250-kettering-passport
Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr.
Kettering , Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org
playkettering.org/rosewood