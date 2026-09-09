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JUST MERCY, JUST MISSION COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR

JUST MERCY, JUST MISSION COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR

Just Mercy. Just Health. 2026 is a free community health and wellness fair taking place Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00 AM–3:00 PM at Mt. Enon Baptist Church in Dayton. The event is expected to serve 400–500 individuals and families and offers free health screenings, wellness education, mental and behavioral health resources, youth activities, and community referral services — supported by a Kettering Health Foundation grant and community partners including Declare Dayton.

MT ENON BAPTIST CHURCH
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

DAYRISE INCORPORATED
6106627578
olumo101@gmail.com
risechurchdayton.com

Artist Group Info

Tokunbo Ayodele Adelekan
olumo101@gmail.com
MT ENON BAPTIST CHURCH
1501 W Third St, Dayton, OH 45402
dayton , Ohio 45402
6106627578
risechurchdayton@gmail.com
risechurchdayton.com