JUST MERCY, JUST MISSION COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR
JUST MERCY, JUST MISSION COMMUNITY HEALTH FAIR
Just Mercy. Just Health. 2026 is a free community health and wellness fair taking place Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10:00 AM–3:00 PM at Mt. Enon Baptist Church in Dayton. The event is expected to serve 400–500 individuals and families and offers free health screenings, wellness education, mental and behavioral health resources, youth activities, and community referral services — supported by a Kettering Health Foundation grant and community partners including Declare Dayton.
MT ENON BAPTIST CHURCH
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
DAYRISE INCORPORATED
6106627578
olumo101@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Tokunbo Ayodele Adelekan
olumo101@gmail.com
MT ENON BAPTIST CHURCH
1501 W Third St, Dayton, OH 45402dayton , Ohio 45402
6106627578
risechurchdayton@gmail.com