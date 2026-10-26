Joui Wine Annual Holiday Wine Show

The holidays are just around the corner, and whether you're hosting gatherings or getting ahead on gift shopping, we’ve got the perfect wines for the occasion. Join us for our annual Holiday Wine Show, where we'll be showcasing over 40 holiday ready wines. Expect bubbles, light crunchy reds, crowd pleasing whites, rich bold wines to warm you up, and a few delightful surprises.

Are you a member of The Dose, Joui's wine club? You get early access at 5:30pm, plus 10% off all of your purchases from the show. Entry for the general public starts at 6pm.

Each ticket grants you access to the wine show, a delicious buffet of hors d'oeuvres, and samples of 40+ wines. Find something you love? You’ll be able to preorder for pickup starting Saturday 11.21 at 12pm.

Spots are limited...don’t miss this chance to try it before you buy it.