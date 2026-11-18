Six-time GRAMMY winner Jason Isbell will head out next summer with his band the 400 Unit, alongside Drive-By Truckers for the Summer of Joy tour. Isbell and the 400 Unit will make stops at iconic venues including Cincinnati’s PNC Pavilion on August 9. Watch the tour trailer here.

Isbell recently wrapped his annual residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and celebrated another successful weekend of his ShoalsFest in Alabama last month, where he reunited with Drive-By Truckers to perform their album Decoration Day.

One of the most highly lauded songwriters of his generation, Isbell’s Foxes in the Snow was released on his own Southeastern Records in 2025 and captures an artist at the peak of their powers; the virtuosic guitar playing and commanding vocal delivery on this collection is some of the most impressive of an already remarkable recording career. The stripped back, bare-bones format put his immense talent for evocative storytelling and the complete mastery of his craft on full display.

